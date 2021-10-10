CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Elizabethtown calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Live events are coming to Elizabethtown.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elizabethtown:

Vibrant Vitalite’ s Holiday Event

Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 319 Dixie Highway East, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

We invite you to join us at our Holiday Event for a fun night of shopping, mingling, and information!

SBTS Alumni & Friends Luncheon at the Kentucky Baptist Convention

Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:15 AM

Address: 209 W. Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Join Southern Seminary alumni & friends from around the Commonwealth of Kentucky for Southern Seminary's Alumni & Friends Lunch at the KBC!

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer - ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1100 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!

Flywheel Trivia League

Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Think you have what it takes to hoist the Championship Belt and name a beer of ours? All you have to do is be smarter than everyone else. Seems simple right? The only way to find out is to come...

Ashtanga Yoga Beginner Series

Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 117 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY

Ashtanga Yoga Beginner Series - A 4 week series with Azalia Wood, RYT 500. This 4-week series will introduce you to the practice of Ashtanga Yoga. This practice was developed by Sri K. Pattahbi...

