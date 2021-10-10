CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Bend, WI

Live events on the horizon in West Bend

West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 6 days ago

(WEST BEND, WI) Live events are lining up on the West Bend calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Bend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIxfv_0cMz0cEX00

Packer Game at the Barn at OVA

West Bend, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 8527 Orchard Valley Road, West Bend, WI 53090

Join us in the barn at Orchard Valley Acres for the Green Bay Packers on October 24th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0GNI_0cMz0cEX00

2021 Manufacturing Career Expo

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3000 County Hwy PV, West Bend, WI

Our 13th Year!! The mission of the MCE is to assist in the development of a future workforce by raising student awareness of the companies and opportunities in the local manufacturing industry and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQRcn_0cMz0cEX00

Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County Oktoberfest

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1900 S 18th Ave, West Bend, WI

Join us at Interfaith s annual fundraiser for friendship, fun, and good cheer. Through the generous support of our caring community, Interfaith has made a difference in the lives of 1000 s of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNPvI_0cMz0cEX00

Live Music At Timmer's Resort!

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend, WI

Live Music At Timmer's Resort! is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music At Timmer's Resort!, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1474GI_0cMz0cEX00

Halloween at the Y

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1111 W Washington St, West Bend, WI

Join us for our annual Halloween celebration, FREE for members and community participants with fun activities including: COSTUME CONTEST - The winner gets a 3-month membership! HALLOWEEN CRAFTS...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Bend, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
West Bend, WI
Government
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Manufacturing Industry#Sun Oct 10#The Green Bay Packers#Mce
West Bend Bulletin

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend, WI
73
Followers
304
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy