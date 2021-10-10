Live events on the horizon in West Bend

(WEST BEND, WI) Live events are lining up on the West Bend calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Bend:

Packer Game at the Barn at OVA West Bend, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 8527 Orchard Valley Road, West Bend, WI 53090

Join us in the barn at Orchard Valley Acres for the Green Bay Packers on October 24th!

2021 Manufacturing Career Expo West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3000 County Hwy PV, West Bend, WI

Our 13th Year!! The mission of the MCE is to assist in the development of a future workforce by raising student awareness of the companies and opportunities in the local manufacturing industry and...

Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County Oktoberfest West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1900 S 18th Ave, West Bend, WI

Join us at Interfaith s annual fundraiser for friendship, fun, and good cheer. Through the generous support of our caring community, Interfaith has made a difference in the lives of 1000 s of...

Live Music At Timmer's Resort! West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5151 Timmer Bay Rd, West Bend, WI

Live Music At Timmer's Resort! is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music At Timmer's Resort!, join Facebook today.

Halloween at the Y West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1111 W Washington St, West Bend, WI

Join us for our annual Halloween celebration, FREE for members and community participants with fun activities including: COSTUME CONTEST - The winner gets a 3-month membership! HALLOWEEN CRAFTS...