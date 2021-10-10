Minot events coming up

(MINOT, ND) Live events are lining up on the Minot calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Minot:

Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2005 E Burdick Expy, Minot, ND

Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1912 Valley Bluffs Drive, Minot, ND 58701

Elevation is bringing you a superb culinary experience paired with the comedic talents of Dave and Ted from Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos!

Homeschool Drumming Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Join Jerlyn Langemo in 2 days of drumming fun! Kids will work with a variety of percussion instruments to make music together. This class is open to kids ages 6+. One child: $20 Two or more...

The Big One Arts & Craft Fair Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2005 E Burdick Expy, Minot, ND

Annual, largest show in the midwest. Exhibitors showcase their hand made items to thousands of consumers. See handcrafted wood furniture and decorative pieces; photography; pottery; jewelry...

4th Annual Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports Banquet and Family Social Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2400 10th Street Southwest, Minot, ND 58701

Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports is gearing up for our 4th Annual Banquet & Family Social on Saturday, November 6, 2021, and we want you there!