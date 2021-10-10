What’s up Roseburg: Local events calendar

(ROSEBURG, OR) Live events are lining up on the Roseburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Roseburg area:

Humanities Workshop Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Humanities Workshop at 800 W Stanton St, Roseburg, OR 97471-2732, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Herbal Medicinals Healing with Nature Roseburg, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 536 NE Winchester St, Ste. 102, Roseburg, OR 97470

Cold and Flu season is right around the corner - Get Prepared!

Management of Lower Extremity Disorders Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2700 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg, OR

This course is designed to enhance the participant’s knowledge and skill level in the evidence-based management of individuals with lower extremity disorders and dysfunction.

The SunnySide-Show Spooktacular! Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 663 SE Jackson St, Roseburg, OR

Come get SPOOKY at The SunnySide for our first annual Hallow's Eve party! Step back in time at our vintage carnival, featuring photo ops, treats, drinks, vendors, costume contest, and live...

Celebration of Harvest Weekend Event Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 155 Lower Garden Valley Rd, Roseburg, OR

Join us for a fun weekend as we celebrate our harvest season! 🍇 It's a weekend for the whole family to enjoy at the winery. When- Saturday, October 16th + Sunday, October 17th Time-12-6 pm 🎸...