CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseburg, OR

What’s up Roseburg: Local events calendar

Roseburg News Beat
Roseburg News Beat
 6 days ago

(ROSEBURG, OR) Live events are lining up on the Roseburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Roseburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JS4Xi_0cMz0aT500

Humanities Workshop

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Humanities Workshop at 800 W Stanton St, Roseburg, OR 97471-2732, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgFDf_0cMz0aT500

Herbal Medicinals Healing with Nature

Roseburg, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 536 NE Winchester St, Ste. 102, Roseburg, OR 97470

Cold and Flu season is right around the corner - Get Prepared!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqiB3_0cMz0aT500

Management of Lower Extremity Disorders

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2700 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg, OR

This course is designed to enhance the participant’s knowledge and skill level in the evidence-based management of individuals with lower extremity disorders and dysfunction.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfrFR_0cMz0aT500

The SunnySide-Show Spooktacular!

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 663 SE Jackson St, Roseburg, OR

Come get SPOOKY at The SunnySide for our first annual Hallow's Eve party! Step back in time at our vintage carnival, featuring photo ops, treats, drinks, vendors, costume contest, and live...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azOA0_0cMz0aT500

Celebration of Harvest Weekend Event

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 155 Lower Garden Valley Rd, Roseburg, OR

Join us for a fun weekend as we celebrate our harvest season! 🍇 It's a weekend for the whole family to enjoy at the winery. When- Saturday, October 16th + Sunday, October 17th Time-12-6 pm 🎸...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Sun Oct 10#Se Jackson St#Sunnyside#Hallow
Roseburg News Beat

Roseburg News Beat

Roseburg, OR
158
Followers
306
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roseburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy