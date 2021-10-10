CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, WA

Longview calendar: What's coming up

Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 6 days ago

(LONGVIEW, WA) Live events are coming to Longview.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Longview area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wu2Rx_0cMz0ZXE00

HAWKS VS. SAINTS

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Address: 3061 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA

GAME DAY- CHOOSE Meatheads of your NFL Headquarters on Game Day. NFL Network. ALL Games on! Game Day Specials and Game day prizes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fH7kQ_0cMz0ZXE00

Book Builder: Travel

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1313 Commerce Ave, Longview, WA

Build the bones of this travel album in class. Come it to sign up and pick up the cut list to prepare before class.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVp4o_0cMz0ZXE00

Celebration of Life

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 2323 Washington Way, Longview, WA

Judith (Judie) Jay Kasemeier passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, at the age of 77. She was the beloved wife of her husband of 59 years, retired Pastor Marvin W. Kasemeier Jr. Judie...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMXSb_0cMz0ZXE00

Neon Halloween!

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1339 Commerce Ave UNIT 304, Longview, WA

Ladies, gentlemen and non-binary folx, If you've ever wanted an excuse to dress as Richard Simmons or Jane Fonda and attend a fitness class, now is your chance. Join Bre on October 29th at 6pm for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQemm_0cMz0ZXE00

Behold Your God: Weekly Bible Study

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 609 Carlon Loop Rd, Longview, WA

Currently, our Wednesday night group is studying the attributes of God so that we may know God better in order to trust God more. Following a short video, we jump into God\'s Word for teaching and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Longview, WA
Longview, WA
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Richard Simmons
Longview News Flash

Longview News Flash

Longview, WA
184
Followers
302
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy