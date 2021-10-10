Longview calendar: What's coming up

(LONGVIEW, WA) Live events are coming to Longview.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Longview area:

HAWKS VS. SAINTS Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Address: 3061 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA

GAME DAY- CHOOSE Meatheads of your NFL Headquarters on Game Day. NFL Network. ALL Games on! Game Day Specials and Game day prizes!

Book Builder: Travel Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1313 Commerce Ave, Longview, WA

Build the bones of this travel album in class. Come it to sign up and pick up the cut list to prepare before class.

Celebration of Life Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 2323 Washington Way, Longview, WA

Judith (Judie) Jay Kasemeier passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, at the age of 77. She was the beloved wife of her husband of 59 years, retired Pastor Marvin W. Kasemeier Jr. Judie...

Neon Halloween! Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1339 Commerce Ave UNIT 304, Longview, WA

Ladies, gentlemen and non-binary folx, If you've ever wanted an excuse to dress as Richard Simmons or Jane Fonda and attend a fitness class, now is your chance. Join Bre on October 29th at 6pm for...

Behold Your God: Weekly Bible Study Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 609 Carlon Loop Rd, Longview, WA

Currently, our Wednesday night group is studying the attributes of God so that we may know God better in order to trust God more. Following a short video, we jump into God\'s Word for teaching and...