Beaufort, SC

Live events on the horizon in Beaufort

Beaufort Voice
 6 days ago

(BEAUFORT, SC) Beaufort has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beaufort area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uez8g_0cMz0YeV00

Create the Discipline, led by Yvette R. Murray and Elizabeth Robin

Beaufort, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 104 Reynolds St, Bldg 12, Beaufort, SC 29902

Create the Discipline: Writing Practices: Writing Workshop led by Yvette R. Murray and Elizabeth Robin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0deW_0cMz0YeV00

Annual Open Studio

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Fabulous Gift Giving! Buy something for yourself and for your hard to buy for friends and family. There will be special deals throughout the studio! There will be 3 drawings! 1. A vertical glass...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZKdo_0cMz0YeV00

Sunset Friday

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 30 Yacht Club Dr, Beaufort, SC

Come and gather with fellow members on the back porch! Friday evenings at BYSC bring an evening long happy hour and spectacular views of the sunset from BYSC’s back porch. Please bring your own...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RydBt_0cMz0YeV00

MCAS Pumpkin Carving with SMP

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort (Merritt Field), Bldg. 553, Delalio Ave, Beaufort, SC

Join us for a night of pumpkin carving! Registration is required. SMP eligible patrons include: single active duty, unaccompanied service members & foreign military personnel on MCAS Beaufort...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1drv_0cMz0YeV00

MAISON BEAUFORT SPRING 2022

Beaufort, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Address: 913 Port Republic Street, Beaufort, SC 29902

Antiques, Home and Garden Show—ONLY ONCE A YEAR—March 3-6, 2022 The four-day event is held in Beaufort, South Carolina

Beaufort, SC
ABOUT

With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

