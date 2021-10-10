Events on the Elmira calendar

(ELMIRA, NY) Elmira has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elmira:

East Side Farmers’ Market Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: One Holiday Plaza, 760 E Water St, Elmira, NY

The EastSide Market has been a staple in Elmira for over a decade. The EastSide Market offers a venue for local growers and craft vendors to connect with our community! Open mid-June through...

Family Services of Chemung County Compeer volunteer program recruitment Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 310 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira, NY

Family Services of Chemung County has been providing support to the community for more than 150 years and is in need of 25 volunteers for their Compeer Program! Compeer is a community-based...

Jack Waddell Presents Mark Twain's America with Deborah Dutcher Elmira, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 208 West Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901

Celebrate American music with vocalists Jack Waddell and Debby Dutcher, stars of Mark Twain the Musical, at The Park Church in Elmira.

Kahuna's Presents Full Axxess Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 416 Luce St, Elmira, NY

Come hang at Kahuna's October 23rd 9:00 p.m. with Full Axxess for some good food, good times, and tunes. (The taco burger and loaded tots are killer!) 416 Luce St, Elmira NY

2021 Octagon Fair Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Park Pl, Elmira, NY

This year's Octagon Fair, hosted by the EC Office of Alumni Relations, will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 on the Elmira College campus. The family friendly event includes creative games...