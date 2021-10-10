Live events Kalispell — what’s coming up
(KALISPELL, MT) Kalispell is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kalispell:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 409 1st Ave E, Kalispell, MT
Live music from 6-8 PM. Family friendly, great beer and awesome food. Cheers!\n
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 2593 Hwy 2 East, Ste #8, Kalispell, MT 59901
Discover Who Done It in a real-life interactive mystery party. Included is a pre-assigned character, glass of wine, tapas, prizes & FUN!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 777 Grandview Dr, Kalispell, MT
Chess Club meets Mondays at 2 pm in the Student Lounge, LRC 102. No experience necessary and all students are welcome.\n
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Address: 1970 US-93, Kalispell, MT
Join us for a time of worship and teaching! Children will be dismissed for Sunday School during the service.\n
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 3315 US Hwy 93 S., Kalispell, MT 59901
Question: Just because something is common, does that make it normal? Answer: NO!! And that’s the game-changer.
Comments / 0