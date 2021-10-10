CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalispell, MT

Live events Kalispell — what’s coming up

Kalispell Dispatch
Kalispell Dispatch
 6 days ago

(KALISPELL, MT) Kalispell is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kalispell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buIGT_0cMz0Wt300

Live Music with Colton C

Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 1st Ave E, Kalispell, MT

Live music from 6-8 PM. Family friendly, great beer and awesome food. Cheers!\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCP6R_0cMz0Wt300

Haunted Hotel - Homicide

Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2593 Hwy 2 East, Ste #8, Kalispell, MT 59901

Discover Who Done It in a real-life interactive mystery party. Included is a pre-assigned character, glass of wine, tapas, prizes & FUN!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYiVY_0cMz0Wt300

Chess Club

Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 777 Grandview Dr, Kalispell, MT

Chess Club meets Mondays at 2 pm in the Student Lounge, LRC 102. No experience necessary and all students are welcome.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkRON_0cMz0Wt300

Sunday Morning Worship Service

Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1970 US-93, Kalispell, MT

Join us for a time of worship and teaching! Children will be dismissed for Sunday School during the service.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfRgX_0cMz0Wt300

"The Hormone Connection" - Common Does Not Mean Normal | Kalispell, MT

Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3315 US Hwy 93 S., Kalispell, MT 59901

Question: Just because something is common, does that make it normal? Answer: NO!! And that’s the game-changer.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mt Live#Mt Chess Club#Sun Oct 10#Sunday School
Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell Dispatch

Kalispell, MT
131
Followers
293
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy