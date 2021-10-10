CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galveston, TX

Live events coming up in Galveston

Galveston Digest
Galveston Digest
 6 days ago

(GALVESTON, TX) Live events are coming to Galveston.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galveston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTQuR_0cMz0V0K00

Hogwarts Christmas Village & YULE BALL

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 2704 Avenue O, Galveston, TX 77550

Grab your dress robes! gastrochurch is pleased to inform you that you have been invited to our 5th Annual Hogwarts Christmas Experience!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPFeT_0cMz0V0K00

Genteel Junque Member Preview Sale

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3304 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77550

A GHF MEMBER-ONLY PREVIEW SALE FOR OUR ANNUAL GENTEEL JUNQUE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3lfq_0cMz0V0K00

CEMETERY TOUR: Murder, Movie Stars & More

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 40th Street at Avenue K, Galveston, TX 77550

Come visit the graves of those with stories to tell. As seen on Texas Country Reporter, proves that truth can be stranger than fiction.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn78S_0cMz0V0K00

Harbor Halloween Party on the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Pier 22, Suite 8, Galveston, TX 77550

Celebrate ELISSA's 144th Birthday at the Galveston Historic Seaport!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Galveston, TX
Entertainment
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Galveston, TX
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Christmas#Ghf#Texas Country Reporter#Suite 8
Galveston Digest

Galveston Digest

Galveston, TX
128
Followers
285
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy