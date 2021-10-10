Live events coming up in Galveston

(GALVESTON, TX) Live events are coming to Galveston.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galveston:

Hogwarts Christmas Village & YULE BALL Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 2704 Avenue O, Galveston, TX 77550

Grab your dress robes! gastrochurch is pleased to inform you that you have been invited to our 5th Annual Hogwarts Christmas Experience!

Genteel Junque Member Preview Sale Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3304 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77550

A GHF MEMBER-ONLY PREVIEW SALE FOR OUR ANNUAL GENTEEL JUNQUE

CEMETERY TOUR: Murder, Movie Stars & More Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 40th Street at Avenue K, Galveston, TX 77550

Come visit the graves of those with stories to tell. As seen on Texas Country Reporter, proves that truth can be stranger than fiction.

Harbor Halloween Party on the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Pier 22, Suite 8, Galveston, TX 77550

Celebrate ELISSA's 144th Birthday at the Galveston Historic Seaport!