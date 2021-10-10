Live events coming up in Galveston
(GALVESTON, TX) Live events are coming to Galveston.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Galveston:
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: 2704 Avenue O, Galveston, TX 77550
Grab your dress robes! gastrochurch is pleased to inform you that you have been invited to our 5th Annual Hogwarts Christmas Experience!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 3304 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77550
A GHF MEMBER-ONLY PREVIEW SALE FOR OUR ANNUAL GENTEEL JUNQUE
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 40th Street at Avenue K, Galveston, TX 77550
Come visit the graves of those with stories to tell. As seen on Texas Country Reporter, proves that truth can be stranger than fiction.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: Pier 22, Suite 8, Galveston, TX 77550
Celebrate ELISSA's 144th Birthday at the Galveston Historic Seaport!
