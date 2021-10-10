Sierra Vista events coming soon

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Live events are coming to Sierra Vista.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sierra Vista area:

Caregiver Support Group Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

‼️‼️Starting October 27th., 2021 Casa De La Paz Hospice will be hosting a Caregivier Support Group every last Wednesday of the month. ‼️‼️ Please let any family members or friends who might need...

Sierra Vista, AZ Concealed Carry Class Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 673 Arizona 90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.

6th Annual Haunted House Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1 S Elks Ln, Sierra Vista, AZ

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: It's baaaack! The 6th Annual Haunted House is back for 2021. Are you prepared for the scare of your life? Then come on down the Sierra Vista Elks Lodge. Haunted House dates...

Stand-Up for Kids Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 2200 El Mercado Loop, Suite #1200 (inside the mall), Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

A comedy event that has smart, slightly edgy humor in tune with current times. Comedy for an adult audience.

Toddler Storytime Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: 2600 E Tacoma St, Sierra Vista, AZ

This program is aimed at children 18 months to 3 years of age. Children listen to stories, music, and more. Adult participation is encouraged.