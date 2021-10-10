Crossville events calendar

(CROSSVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Crossville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crossville:

3rd Annual IH Trucks & Trails Crossville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 5754 US 70 E, Crossville, TN 38555

Join the 615 Scout Club for the 3rd Annual IH Trucks & Trails!

Paint along with Sam Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 451 Lakeview Dr, Crossville, TN

Come “Paint Along with Sam” from 10 - noon on October 12 at the Plateau Creative Arts Center By Jane Harding “Paint Along with Sam” is a unique watercolor demonstration class that will be offered...

INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS! Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:20 PM

Address: 72 S Main St, Crossville, TN

THE BODY SNATCHERS OVERTAKE THE PALACE FOR HALLOWEEN, October 29! What better scary story than that of a race of gelatinous creatures, having abandoned their dying planet and traveled to Earth...

PAUL OVERSTREET Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 72 S Main St, Crossville, TN

Paul Overstreet plays the historic Palace Theater in Crossville, Tennessee on October 28, 2021

Trick or Tracks With Ashleigh Derrickson! Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

We are extremely excited to welcome Ashleigh for this two day event covering IGP tracking and obedience! We will have 13 working spots available each day, as well as audit spots. Lunch will be...