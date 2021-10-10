CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Live events on the horizon in Mt Pleasant

Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 6 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Mt Pleasant calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Pleasant:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwldE_0cMz0RTQ00

Haunted Clubhouse

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1815 Deming Dr, Mt Pleasant, MI

This event is scarier than when rent is due! Bring friends! Dress up! Have fun! We will have food and drinks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYUnD_0cMz0RTQ00

Service

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 114 S Bradley St, Mt Pleasant, MI

View JOHN CLETUS TITHOF's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1FRN_0cMz0RTQ00

Advanced Prop Usage

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Yoga is not a "one size fits all" practice. As yoga teachers, we have the opportunity to assist our students in finding the modifications that best suit their needs. Fortunately, there are many...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTEJV_0cMz0RTQ00

Parkinson Support Group

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Adults and caregivers will be able to connect with others for educational opportunities and emotional support for help dealing with physical, communication and other changes related to living with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fv74f_0cMz0RTQ00

TLI @ Rubble's! CMU Homecoming!

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 112 W Michigan St, Mt Pleasant, MI

Did you know Joe went to CMU? Well, now you do. Let's celebrate homecoming with a proper night of live music at the world-famous Rubble's Bar.

