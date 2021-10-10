CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morristown, TN

Morristown events coming soon

Morristown Journal
Morristown Journal
 6 days ago

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Live events are lining up on the Morristown calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morristown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zkEm_0cMz0Qah00

HCLB COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Hamblen County Legislative Body Committee Meetings – Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 5:30pm in the Large Courtroom of the Hamblen County Courthouse at 511 W. 2nd North Street, Morristown. Visit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvkTH_0cMz0Qah00

7th Annual Halloween Masquerade Ball

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 442 W 2nd N St, Morristown, TN

7th ANNUAL HALLOWEEN MASQUERADE BALL, hosted by The Theatre Guild Inc., at Rose Center. Costume contest, silent auction, door prizes. $25 per person; $40 per couple. Call 423-586-9260 for more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6TJW_0cMz0Qah00

rutledge, tn

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in rutledge_tn? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCktc_0cMz0Qah00

Classic Horror Night

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Classic horror movie marathon, themed food and drinks, treats for kids and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSLCG_0cMz0Qah00

Halloween Bash with Billy Sales @ Jacks

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

We know it's early but we want to spread the word! Costume Contest (Best Halloween Costume) Prizes to Win Food & Drink specials Closing the patio for the season with Billy Sales and the Double...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Morristown, TN
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Live Events#The Theatre Guild Inc#Fandango#Win Food Drink
Morristown Journal

Morristown Journal

Morristown, TN
194
Followers
298
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morristown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy