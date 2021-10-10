Morristown events coming soon

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Live events are lining up on the Morristown calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morristown:

HCLB COMMITTEE MEETINGS Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Hamblen County Legislative Body Committee Meetings – Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 5:30pm in the Large Courtroom of the Hamblen County Courthouse at 511 W. 2nd North Street, Morristown. Visit...

7th Annual Halloween Masquerade Ball Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 442 W 2nd N St, Morristown, TN

7th ANNUAL HALLOWEEN MASQUERADE BALL, hosted by The Theatre Guild Inc., at Rose Center. Costume contest, silent auction, door prizes. $25 per person; $40 per couple. Call 423-586-9260 for more...

rutledge, tn Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in rutledge_tn? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Classic Horror Night Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Classic horror movie marathon, themed food and drinks, treats for kids and more!

Halloween Bash with Billy Sales @ Jacks Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

We know it's early but we want to spread the word! Costume Contest (Best Halloween Costume) Prizes to Win Food & Drink specials Closing the patio for the season with Billy Sales and the Double...