Columbus, MS

Columbus events coming up

Columbus Post
Columbus Post
 6 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Columbus calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRzlW_0cMz0Phy00

Rob Ickes

Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Rob Ickes and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Barn (House Show) at 2021-10-14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlmNB_0cMz0Phy00

The Pursuit: Parenting in a Sexualized, Digital Age

Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1791 Lake Lowndes Rd, Columbus, MS

We\'re excited to welcome Dan Martin from pureHOPE ministries to Mount Zion for a two-day conference about navigating the current culture in a way that honors God as we pursue purity. We welcome...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1HGy_0cMz0Phy00

Music Therapy Clinical Forum

Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13 13th St S, Columbus, MS

Owls Athletics Special Events Cultural Calendar Academic Calendar College of Arts, Sciences, & Education Languages, Literature, & Philosophy Music Theatre The W Galleries Student Life Blues Week...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdH4k_0cMz0Phy00

Middle School Girls Basketball vs West Point

Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 Hemlock St, Columbus, MS

Columbus Municipal School District Brandon Central Services Center Phone: 662-241-7400 Fax: 662-241-7453 Mailing: P.O. Box 1308 Columbus, Mississippi 39703 Physical: 2630 McArthur Drive Columbus...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsUl2_0cMz0Phy00

Board of Directors Meeting

Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 5265 S Frontage Rd, Columbus, MS

Monthly meeting of the Board of Directors. Date and Time are subject to change.

