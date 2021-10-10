Columbus events coming up

(COLUMBUS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Columbus calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

Rob Ickes Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Rob Ickes and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Barn (House Show) at 2021-10-14

The Pursuit: Parenting in a Sexualized, Digital Age Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1791 Lake Lowndes Rd, Columbus, MS

We\'re excited to welcome Dan Martin from pureHOPE ministries to Mount Zion for a two-day conference about navigating the current culture in a way that honors God as we pursue purity. We welcome...

Music Therapy Clinical Forum Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13 13th St S, Columbus, MS

Owls Athletics Special Events Cultural Calendar Academic Calendar College of Arts, Sciences, & Education Languages, Literature, & Philosophy Music Theatre The W Galleries Student Life Blues Week...

Middle School Girls Basketball vs West Point Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 Hemlock St, Columbus, MS

Columbus Municipal School District Brandon Central Services Center Phone: 662-241-7400 Fax: 662-241-7453 Mailing: P.O. Box 1308 Columbus, Mississippi 39703 Physical: 2630 McArthur Drive Columbus...

Board of Directors Meeting Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 5265 S Frontage Rd, Columbus, MS

Monthly meeting of the Board of Directors. Date and Time are subject to change.