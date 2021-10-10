CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff calendar: Coming events

Pine Bluff Dispatch
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Live events are lining up on the Pine Bluff calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pine Bluff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGIyt_0cMz0O4T00

HOME, LAND & WORKSHOP AUCTION

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

3 BR/ 2 BA, Brick Veneer Home w/ 2,565+/- SF ~ The Home is in Need of Remodeling but has a Great View Overlooking a 12+/- Acre Lake (Offered Separately) ~ 6+/- Acres w/a 50x75 Ft. (3,750+/- SF...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQ4ZN_0cMz0O4T00

Canaan Christian Center Sunday Service

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

At Canaan Christian Center our goal is to raise up a local church that will teach the Word God with simplicity and understanding, preparing God’s people to live according to His standard of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhZng_0cMz0O4T00

LAGOS Fall Trunk Show – Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1100 W 46th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR

Join us October 28th for the LAGOS Fall Trunk Show Event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urDgL_0cMz0O4T00

War Memorial Stadium - AR

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 University Dr, Pine Bluff, AR

Sat, Oct 23 2021 TBD Arkansas Razorbacks at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions Football i War Memorial Stadium (Little Rock) - Little Rock, AR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hd41I_0cMz0O4T00

A Night of Worship ft. Kierra Sheard - Kelly

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3201 W 2nd Ave, Pine Bluff, AR

A Night of Worship: 100th Anniversary Celebration Concert Saturday, October 23rd at 7pm | Doors open at 6:30pm | FREE ADMISSION Sanctuary | 5501 North 50th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68104 Join us as...

ABOUT

With Pine Bluff Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

