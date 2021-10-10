Pine Bluff calendar: Coming events

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Live events are lining up on the Pine Bluff calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pine Bluff:

HOME, LAND & WORKSHOP AUCTION Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

3 BR/ 2 BA, Brick Veneer Home w/ 2,565+/- SF ~ The Home is in Need of Remodeling but has a Great View Overlooking a 12+/- Acre Lake (Offered Separately) ~ 6+/- Acres w/a 50x75 Ft. (3,750+/- SF...

Canaan Christian Center Sunday Service Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

At Canaan Christian Center our goal is to raise up a local church that will teach the Word God with simplicity and understanding, preparing God’s people to live according to His standard of...

LAGOS Fall Trunk Show – Pine Bluff Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1100 W 46th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR

Join us October 28th for the LAGOS Fall Trunk Show Event!

War Memorial Stadium - AR Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 University Dr, Pine Bluff, AR

Sat, Oct 23 2021 TBD Arkansas Razorbacks at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions Football i War Memorial Stadium (Little Rock) - Little Rock, AR

A Night of Worship ft. Kierra Sheard - Kelly Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3201 W 2nd Ave, Pine Bluff, AR

A Night of Worship: 100th Anniversary Celebration Concert Saturday, October 23rd at 7pm | Doors open at 6:30pm | FREE ADMISSION Sanctuary | 5501 North 50th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68104 Join us as...