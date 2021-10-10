CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sebring, FL

What’s up Sebring: Local events calendar

Sebring News Alert
Sebring News Alert
 6 days ago

(SEBRING, FL) Live events are lining up on the Sebring calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sebring:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZUeT_0cMz0NBk00

StrictlyRoyalRacing Presents: Sebring Cars & Coffee

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2521 US Hwy 27 N, Sebring, FL

Last Sunday of each month from 8am to 11am. LOCATED AT: Azul Tequila in Sebring, FL Join us in bringing the community together with cars, music, and coffee. This event is FREE to attend if you are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtE1j_0cMz0NBk00

King Castle Comedy Daves

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3400 Sebring Pkwy, Sebring, FL

Weekly comedy show in Highland County with some of the best local and national touring comedians.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dmh3B_0cMz0NBk00

Halloween on the Circle

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 Circle Park Dr, Sebring, FL

Join participating businesses and our community first responders for a fun and safe community Halloween on the Circle for the entire family and goodies for costumed children. Local road closures...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdD4O_0cMz0NBk00

Pumpkin Patch Party at Museum

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 219 N Ridgewood Dr, Sebring, FL

1st Annual Pumpkin Patch Party Pumpkins for sale in our indoor pumpkin patch. Join us for our family fall pumpkin party with Mini Putt Putt Course, Fall...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mlir8_0cMz0NBk00

Bryton Stoll

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Karavan to the Keys Flip Flop Stock in Sebring, FL! Saturday will also feature Donny Brewer, Sunny Jim, John Patti, Drop Dead Dangerous, Erica Sunshine Lee, Ricky Lamb, Rudy Cox, DennisMcCaughey...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sebring, FL
Sebring, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Sebring News Alert

Sebring News Alert

Sebring, FL
211
Followers
277
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sebring News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy