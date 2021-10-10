What’s up Sebring: Local events calendar

(SEBRING, FL) Live events are lining up on the Sebring calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sebring:

StrictlyRoyalRacing Presents: Sebring Cars & Coffee Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2521 US Hwy 27 N, Sebring, FL

Last Sunday of each month from 8am to 11am. LOCATED AT: Azul Tequila in Sebring, FL Join us in bringing the community together with cars, music, and coffee. This event is FREE to attend if you are...

King Castle Comedy Daves Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3400 Sebring Pkwy, Sebring, FL

Weekly comedy show in Highland County with some of the best local and national touring comedians.

Halloween on the Circle Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 Circle Park Dr, Sebring, FL

Join participating businesses and our community first responders for a fun and safe community Halloween on the Circle for the entire family and goodies for costumed children. Local road closures...

Pumpkin Patch Party at Museum Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 219 N Ridgewood Dr, Sebring, FL

1st Annual Pumpkin Patch Party Pumpkins for sale in our indoor pumpkin patch. Join us for our family fall pumpkin party with Mini Putt Putt Course, Fall...

Bryton Stoll Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Karavan to the Keys Flip Flop Stock in Sebring, FL! Saturday will also feature Donny Brewer, Sunny Jim, John Patti, Drop Dead Dangerous, Erica Sunshine Lee, Ricky Lamb, Rudy Cox, DennisMcCaughey...