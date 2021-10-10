Kingman events calendar

(KINGMAN, AZ) Live events are coming to Kingman.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingman:

RISE UP Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 2215 Emerson Ave, Kingman, AZ

RISE UP at Hilltop Foursquare Church, 2215 E Emerson, Kingman, United States on Mon Oct 25 2021 at 06:30 pm

Mary's Wood Craft Class -$20 Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Cost is $20 and space is limited. Reserve your spot today by clicking on the ticket link. Contact Mary at 928-715-2677 if you have any questions.

Wrapping with Robin $20 Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Wrapping with Robin $20 is on Facebook. To connect with Wrapping with Robin $20, join Facebook today.

ACES at the Hualapai Mtn. Resort on Saturday, October 16! Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4525 Hualapai Mountain Rd, Kingman, AZ

Music on the patio from 7-10 pm, hope you can join us!

Arizona Concealed Carry Permit Course - Kingman, AZ Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 900 Gates Avenue, Kingman, AZ 86401

This course will provide you with the required training in order to apply for your Arizona CCW permit from AZ DPS.