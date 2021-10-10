CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina events calendar

Salina News Alert
Salina News Alert
 6 days ago

(SALINA, KS) Salina is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salina:

One Man, Two Guvnors at Salina Central High School

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 650 E Crawford St, Salina, KS

Salina Central High School One Man, Two Guvnors opened at The National Theatre in May 2011. In November that year, after its first UK tour, the show transferred to the Adelphi Theatre where it...

Men's Retreat 2021

Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 2601 North Ohio Street, Salina, KS 67401

Please join us as we spend time together in God’s Word and build relationships with other men.

KNCSB annual meeting session 1

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 2601 N Ohio St, Salina, KS

KNCSB is here to serve you. Please contact us if we can be of any assistance. If you need to contact one of our staff members directly you may want to search our Staff Directory

Storytelling to Strengthen Communities

Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 211 W. Iron Ave., (West Entrance, 2nd Floor Community Room ), Salina, KS 67401

Join professional storyteller Priscilla Howe in a fun (and participatory) session on strengthening our communities through storytelling.

Felisha's Baby Shower

Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 315 North 2nd Street, Salina, KS 67401

Join us at the Carver Center in Celebrating Felisha and upcoming birth of baby Michael.

