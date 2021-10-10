Live events coming up in Hutchinson

(HUTCHINSON, KS) Hutchinson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hutchinson:

Reno County Farmers Market Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 103 W 2nd Ave, Hutchinson, KS

Arsenic and Old Lace Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 310 N Main St, Hutchinson, KS

Written by Kesselring when he was an educator at Bethel College, Arsenic and Old Lace follows the Brewster family and their "acceptable roomers." Join us for a night of fun as the antics of two...

Shop Local Give Local Hutchinson, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 101 South Walnut Street, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Join us for a night of shopping from 12 local boutiques who are donating 20% of all sales during the event to United Way of Reno County.

Boo at the Zoo Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 6 Emerson Loop, Hutchinson, KS

Celebrate Halloween by bringing the kids out to the Hutchinson Zoo for Boo at the Zoo, October 30th! Map i

Medicare & You Seminar Hutchinson, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 901 N Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501

Nearing age 65, new to Medicare or looking to learn about Medicare?