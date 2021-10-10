Klamath Falls events calendar
(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Live events are coming to Klamath Falls.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Klamath Falls:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 803 Main St #200, Klamath Falls, OR
Looking for a way to be more effective as a business owner? Want to set a clearer path for your start-up? Want to have a simple one-page pitch? Trying to finance your business? Want to plan for...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 3052 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls, OR
We spend some time on business, then have a show-n-tell and sharing time.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 6100 Church Hill Dr, Klamath Falls, OR
MONDAY,OCTOBER 11TH, AT 6:00 PM IS OUR MEN’S NIGHT. COME AND ENJOY FELLOWSHIP, DINNER AND A GREAT MESSAGE.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR
The 4-H Spooktacular Horse Show will be in the indoor arena at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. To participate in the Eastern and Western pleasure and equine classes,
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 803 Main St #200, Klamath Falls, OR
Topic: Start-up Assistance A 2-hour class designed specifically for those considering self-employment or new to owning a business. Gain the information needed before you begin business. Topics...
