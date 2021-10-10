CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls events calendar

Klamath Falls News Beat
Klamath Falls News Beat
 6 days ago

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Live events are coming to Klamath Falls.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Klamath Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5dK9_0cMz0Im700

Write That Business Plan!

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 803 Main St #200, Klamath Falls, OR

Looking for a way to be more effective as a business owner? Want to set a clearer path for your start-up? Want to have a simple one-page pitch? Trying to finance your business? Want to plan for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nFku_0cMz0Im700

Monthly Meeting

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3052 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls, OR

We spend some time on business, then have a show-n-tell and sharing time.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIxg0_0cMz0Im700

October Men's Night

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 6100 Church Hill Dr, Klamath Falls, OR

MONDAY,OCTOBER 11TH, AT 6:00 PM IS OUR MEN’S NIGHT. COME AND ENJOY FELLOWSHIP, DINNER AND A GREAT MESSAGE.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osVwF_0cMz0Im700

4-H Spooktacular Horse Show

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

The 4-H Spooktacular Horse Show will be in the indoor arena at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. To participate in the Eastern and Western pleasure and equine classes,

Learn More

Smart Start-Up (In-Person Instruction)

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 803 Main St #200, Klamath Falls, OR

Topic: Start-up Assistance A 2-hour class designed specifically for those considering self-employment or new to owning a business. Gain the information needed before you begin business. Topics...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern
Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls, OR
181
Followers
293
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy