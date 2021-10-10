What’s up Twin Falls: Local events calendar

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Live events are lining up on the Twin Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Twin Falls area:

October 13th, General Auction Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

October 13th, General Auction by Idaho Auction Barn is coming to Twin Falls ID. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

Trunk-or-Treat @ Gateway Real Estate Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Bring your kids in their spooky costumes to Trunk-or-Treat in the Gateway Real Estate parking lot!

2021 The KTSY-Twin Falls Leadership Breakfast Twin Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1385 Parkview Drive, ##103, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Helping to network, grow, and encourage is what the KTSY and World Class Speaker Academy Leadership Breakfast is all about.

Interactive Parking Lot Cinema Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 4th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID

Come run amuck for Interactive Parking Lot Cinema! We'll put a spell on you with this fun, interactive screening of a Halloween favorite! Catch three witchy sisters in person for a photo-op! Then...

HR Essentials 6: Total Rewards Part 1 Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

Are you new to HR, interested in starting a career in the field or need HR knowledge to run your business? In this live-online series instructor Stacee Pedersen will provide practical information...