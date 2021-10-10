Princeton calendar: What's coming up
(PRINCETON, NJ) Princeton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Princeton:
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Address: 1 Markham Road, Princeton, NJ 08540
A Taichi lover and practitioner who just moves to Princeton and love to meet those Taichi practitioners and fans in local to build health
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Address: Alexander Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540
This course gives you the skills and training to start taking better pictures with your digital camera
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Address: 16 All Saints Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540
Come visit PLC to see how we're different from school! Bring your curiosity.
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Address: 731 Alexander Rd, Suite 103, Princeton, NJ 08540
This Family & Friends CPR program is designed for family members, friends, and members of the general community.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540
Join Friends of Princeton Open Space for an Oktoberfest Celebration with live music, festive food + drink!
Comments / 0