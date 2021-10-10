Princeton calendar: What's coming up

(PRINCETON, NJ) Princeton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Princeton:

Tai Chi Practice - Enjoy flexibility and agility of the body with Tai Chi Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Address: 1 Markham Road, Princeton, NJ 08540

A Taichi lover and practitioner who just moves to Princeton and love to meet those Taichi practitioners and fans in local to build health

Fundamentals of Digital Photography 3-Part Course Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: Alexander Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540

This course gives you the skills and training to start taking better pictures with your digital camera

Princeton Learning Cooperative Open House Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 16 All Saints Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Come visit PLC to see how we're different from school! Bring your curiosity.

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 731 Alexander Rd, Suite 103, Princeton, NJ 08540

This Family & Friends CPR program is designed for family members, friends, and members of the general community.

Celebrate Oktoberfest with Friends of Princeton Open Space Princeton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 57 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540

Join Friends of Princeton Open Space for an Oktoberfest Celebration with live music, festive food + drink!