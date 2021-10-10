Coming soon: Grand Island events

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Live events are lining up on the Grand Island calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Island:

Grand Island Farmers Market Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1704 W 3rd St, Grand Island, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October 2021Daily, 8AM - 6PM Location:Ace Hardware 1704 West 3rd Street, Grand Island, NE

Between Earth and Heaven book signing! Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 311 W 3rd St, Grand Island, NE

Kristi Pederson has just published her new book Between Earth and Heaven. she will be discussing what it's like to be new on your spiritual journey, where to begin, by giving down to earth...

Blacksmith 1 Class Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3133 US-34, Grand Island, NE

Railroad Town’s resident Blacksmith, Randy Dack, teaches the basics of metalwork, how to safely work with metals, how to use period tools, and much more. During this class, participants will...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Grand Island, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Grand Island, NE 68801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Leadership Tomorrow Summit Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3180 US-34, Grand Island, NE

Leadership Tomorrow is excited to bring back the Summit- Together Towards Tomorrow! Sponsored by JBS and GI Family Radio. This year we will focus on building and leading collaborative teams in the...