CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, NC

Lumberton calendar: Events coming up

Lumberton News Beat
Lumberton News Beat
 6 days ago

(LUMBERTON, NC) Live events are coming to Lumberton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lumberton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lYWg_0cMz0EFD00

PALS Renewal Course

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 2158, 5160 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC

Robeson Community College is pleased to offer PALS Renewal Class. This class is for recertification only. About this Event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrOfF_0cMz0EFD00

Halloween Toy and Comic Show!

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2800 N Elm St, Lumberton, NC

We are back at Biggs Park Mall just in time for Halloween! No tricks, so treat yourself to an awesome selection of comic books, toys and collectibles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369mO8_0cMz0EFD00

Fibromyalgia Support Group

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4895 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC

The Southeastern Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Center sponsors a Fibromyalgia Support Group which meets from 4 -6 p.m. the second Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the Southeastern...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqSYe_0cMz0EFD00

Robeson County Farmers Market

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 500 N Elm St, Lumberton, NC

Season:Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - December, 2021Saturdays, 7:00AM - 12:00PM Location:Corner of 8th Street and Elm Street, Downtown Lumberton,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCpRS_0cMz0EFD00

MJ LIVE at Mr p’s Skateworld

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 3495 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC

A Tribute to Michael Jackson will be at Mr ps skate world on October 23rd @ 7:30pm. So make sure you come cause it’s “gonna be a thriller”. Also check out other Nonprofit Events in Lumberton

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
Lumberton, NC
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Nonprofit Events
Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton, NC
210
Followers
289
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lumberton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy