Lumberton calendar: Events coming up

(LUMBERTON, NC) Live events are coming to Lumberton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lumberton:

PALS Renewal Course Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 2158, 5160 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC

Robeson Community College is pleased to offer PALS Renewal Class. This class is for recertification only. About this Event

Halloween Toy and Comic Show! Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2800 N Elm St, Lumberton, NC

We are back at Biggs Park Mall just in time for Halloween! No tricks, so treat yourself to an awesome selection of comic books, toys and collectibles!

Fibromyalgia Support Group Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4895 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC

The Southeastern Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Center sponsors a Fibromyalgia Support Group which meets from 4 -6 p.m. the second Monday of each month. Meetings are held at the Southeastern...

Robeson County Farmers Market Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 500 N Elm St, Lumberton, NC

Season:Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - December, 2021Saturdays, 7:00AM - 12:00PM Location:Corner of 8th Street and Elm Street, Downtown Lumberton,

MJ LIVE at Mr p’s Skateworld Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 3495 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC

A Tribute to Michael Jackson will be at Mr ps skate world on October 23rd @ 7:30pm. So make sure you come cause it’s “gonna be a thriller”. Also check out other Nonprofit Events in Lumberton