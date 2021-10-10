CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

What’s up Enid: Local events calendar

Enid Updates
Enid Updates
 6 days ago

(ENID, OK) Enid is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Enid area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fbjmy_0cMz0DMU00

Pictures of Hope

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Join us for coffee and dessert as we share pictures of HOPE! This fundraiser supports the ministry of Journey House Pregnancy Resource Center. Please RSVP online or call the Center. (If you are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gwC1_0cMz0DMU00

Enid CrossFit Boot Camp

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1602 N Van Buren St, Enid, OK

Kick of your fall right! We are offering a Boot Camp at Enid CrossFit! Come see what the hype is all about! About this Event We will incorporate body weight movements with weight lifting and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1paDhe_0cMz0DMU00

10/14 Multi Downsizing Sale

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Lippard Auctioneers, Inc. is having 10/14 Multi Downsizing Sale in Enid OK on Oct 14, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Dejy_0cMz0DMU00

You've Got a Friend in Me Fall Festival

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3525 W Purdue Ave, Enid, OK

Willow View's Fall Festival You've Got a Friend in Me Inflatables Games Cotton Candy Prizes Snacks Join us at a NEW Time and Place (right outside our building) for fun with friends and family!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kREKz_0cMz0DMU00

October Comedy & Cuisine

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 302 E Maple Ave, Enid, OK

October Comedy & Cuisine on Oct 09, 21:00 at Boondocks Tavern - Information and tickets on Boondocks Tavern

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Enid, OK
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Willow View
Enid Updates

Enid Updates

Enid, OK
135
Followers
300
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Enid Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy