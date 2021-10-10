CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Coming soon: Eagle Pass events

Eagle Pass News Flash
 6 days ago

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Eagle Pass is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eagle Pass area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TB9yt_0cMz0CTl00

Spoken Punk Collective at Lucky Eagle Casino

Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 794 Lucky Eagle Dr, Eagle Pass, TX

EAGLE PASS, TX: Mark your calendars for October 22, 2021! Live at the @luckyeagletexas casino: Lineup: - LBASi - Chacho & Brance - Ricky Mendoza & The Screaming Hearts - Memo Trillo It’ll be a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKygP_0cMz0CTl00

Customer Service Training with SBDC

Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3295 Bob Rogers Dr, Eagle Pass, TX

The City of Eagle Pass Economic Development department will be hosting a customer service training with SBDC on October 13th 2021 from 10am-12pm. You can reserve your spot with Yesenia Vega at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEWJC_0cMz0CTl00

Miklo Meet & Greet

Eagle Pass, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Please join us for this special event meet & greet w/Miklo Damian Chapa of the Iconic $20 autograph fee for outside merchandise. Any merch purchased from our Vato Loco Booth Autograph is free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXnJw_0cMz0CTl00

UIL 4A - District 30

Crystal City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1101 N 11th Ave, Crystal City, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 UIL 4A - District 30, hosted by Crystal City in Crystal City TX. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

