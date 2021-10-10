Live events coming up in Helena

(HELENA, MT) Live events are coming to Helena.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Helena area:

Tribal Nations of Montana Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 East 6th Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Key concepts all Montana citizens should know and understand about American Indians!

2022 National Youth Gathering Interest Meeting Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 3580 N Benton Ave, Helena, MT

High school youth, are you interested in going on a fun trip, meeting new people, fellowshipping and worshipping together with 30,000+ high school students, and using your gifts and talents to do...

One Team Scavenger Hunt Helena Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 105 Reeders Alley, Helena, MT

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

Season Pass Pick-Up @ Ten Mile Brewery Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT

Come down to Ten Mile Brewery to pick up your Great Divide Season Pass while enjoying a pint of your favorite beer! Our staff will be on-hand to take pictures & print your pass. Season Pass...

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!