CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

Live events coming up in Helena

Helena Daily
Helena Daily
 6 days ago

(HELENA, MT) Live events are coming to Helena.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Helena area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bp2PL_0cMz0Bb200

Tribal Nations of Montana

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 East 6th Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Key concepts all Montana citizens should know and understand about American Indians!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ll938_0cMz0Bb200

2022 National Youth Gathering Interest Meeting

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 3580 N Benton Ave, Helena, MT

High school youth, are you interested in going on a fun trip, meeting new people, fellowshipping and worshipping together with 30,000+ high school students, and using your gifts and talents to do...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcsCp_0cMz0Bb200

One Team Scavenger Hunt Helena

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 105 Reeders Alley, Helena, MT

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1GAj_0cMz0Bb200

Season Pass Pick-Up @ Ten Mile Brewery

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT

Come down to Ten Mile Brewery to pick up your Great Divide Season Pass while enjoying a pint of your favorite beer! Our staff will be on-hand to take pictures & print your pass. Season Pass...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSG4j_0cMz0Bb200

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mt#American#Indians#Sun Oct 10#Reeders Alley#Puzzling Adventures
Helena Daily

Helena Daily

Helena, MT
106
Followers
303
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy