Live events on the horizon in Findlay

(FINDLAY, OH) Findlay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Findlay:

TCA Boys Varsity Soccer @ Heritage Christian Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:15 PM

Address: 2000 Broad Ave, Findlay, OH

The Heritage Christian (Findlay, OH) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Temple Christian Academy (Fremont, OH) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 4:30p.

Flea Market Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1017 E Sandusky St, Findlay, OH

Come out to the fairgrounds for some fun and to see what treasures can be discovered! This flea market will take place monthly (except August) and is free to attend! Interested vendors may contact...

Motion & Potions Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 121 East Crawford Street, Findlay, OH 45840

Enjoy a 45 minute workout at Ryse Fitness Studio with a spooky drink experience Vivir Modern Mexican.

Live Music featuring Kai & Sarah! Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1720 Northridge Rd, Findlay, OH

Join us for live music entertainment as you wine and dine! It is a Halloween Special! ?

NAWIC NCR 2021 Fall Conference Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1050 Interstate Dr West, Findlay, OH

North Central Region's one-day Fall Conference 2021. Featuring general sessions, keynote speaker, and breakout sessions. About this Event AGENDA Friday, October 29th