Live events on the horizon in Coeur D'Alene

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Coeur D'Alene calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coeur D'Alene:

Western Regional Button Association Coeur d'Alene, ID

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 115 S 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Western Regional Button Association Button Show is formed to further the fellowship of those who share a love of buttons.

Live Well Retreat: Autumn Renewal Coeur d'Alene, ID

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 115 S 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Live Well Retreat: Autumn Renewal is on Facebook. To connect with Live Well Retreat: Autumn Renewal, join Facebook today.

Cemetery Walking Tour Coeur d'Alene, ID

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1001 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Join local historians as you tour Coeur d'Alene's oldest cemeteries and learn the stories of the people who are buried beneath your feet. There are two tour options: Daylight Walking Tour on...

Bookmobile visits Mica Flats Grange Coeur d'Alene, ID

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 7465 W Kidd Island Rd, Coeur d'Alene, ID

MONDAY 2ND & 4TH – SEP 13, 27 / OCT 11, 25 / […]

Krista Hojem-Live music @ Mulligan's Coeur d'Alene, ID

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 506 W Appleway Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Come listen to the soft tunes of Krista Hojem and her keyboard while you enjoy the delicious food and drinks from Mulligan's menu!