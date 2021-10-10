CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Live events on the horizon in Coeur D'Alene

Coeur D'Alene News Alert
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 6 days ago

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Coeur D'Alene calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coeur D'Alene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLB7T_0cMz09up00

Western Regional Button Association

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 115 S 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Western Regional Button Association Button Show is formed to further the fellowship of those who share a love of buttons.

Live Well Retreat: Autumn Renewal

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 115 S 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Live Well Retreat: Autumn Renewal is on Facebook. To connect with Live Well Retreat: Autumn Renewal, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRKhZ_0cMz09up00

Cemetery Walking Tour

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1001 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Join local historians as you tour Coeur d'Alene's oldest cemeteries and learn the stories of the people who are buried beneath your feet. There are two tour options: Daylight Walking Tour on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XTZY_0cMz09up00

Bookmobile visits Mica Flats Grange

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 7465 W Kidd Island Rd, Coeur d'Alene, ID

MONDAY 2ND & 4TH – SEP 13, 27 / OCT 11, 25 / […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIzP4_0cMz09up00

Krista Hojem-Live music @ Mulligan's

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 506 W Appleway Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Come listen to the soft tunes of Krista Hojem and her keyboard while you enjoy the delicious food and drinks from Mulligan's menu!

Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene, ID
ABOUT

With Coeur D'Alene News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

