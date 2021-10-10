What’s up Greenwood: Local events calendar

(GREENWOOD, SC) Live events are lining up on the Greenwood calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenwood:

October 24th Meeting Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Our October 24th meeting will be held at The Federal Building / The Arts Center in the Calhoun Mays Room. We will be awarding our Historic Preservation awards and we have a terrific Speaker Marion...

Lego Art Mini Camp 2 Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 Main St, Greenwood, SC

This class is designed for adults at a beginner level. Participants will complete at least 3 major projects. The instructor will teach wheel-throwing techniques that include: centering, shaping...

Road to Life 2021 Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 409 Northside Dr W, Greenwood, SC

Join us for a night of celebrating life! About this Event Join us for a night of celebrating life through client testimonies, an international pro-life speaker, and the impact that Crossroads...

Job Fair FAQ Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 620 Emerald Rd N, Greenwood, SC

The Upper Savannah SC Works/Piedmont Technical College Regional Job Fair is happening Wednesday, October 20 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Medford Family Event Center on the Greenwood campus. The Job...

Connecting with Your Animal Spirit Guides Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 104 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC

Our Animal Spirit Guides want to connect with us and share their Wisdom and Joy! Join me for an afternoon speaking with Leopard, Bear, Deer, Wolf, Bunny, Hummingbird, etc... We’ll do exercises and...