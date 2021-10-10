CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, TN

Columbia calendar: Coming events

Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 6 days ago

(COLUMBIA, TN) Columbia is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGOZk_0cMz079N00

Muletown In The Round Nov. 4, 2021 (Wynn Varble/Grace Leer/Matt Warren)

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 105 East 6th Street, Columbia, TN 38401

Join us for a special "Muletown in the Round" session with host Wynn Varble and singer-songwriter guests Grace Leer and Matt Warren.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpaTB_0cMz079N00

FREE New & Expecting moms pass - Wed. Oct. 20th 6:00 PM

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 S. James Campbell Blvd., Columbia, TN 38401

Little L's Consingmnet Fall sale! New & Expecting moms shop early! Wed. Oct. 20th- 6:00 PM (+1 guest)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nj9HK_0cMz079N00

BYO Spooky Sensory Bin

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 802 South Main Street, Columbia, TN 38401

Build your own spooky Halloween sensory bin with Color Me Monti recommended for children ages 2-kindergarten.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00N9f8_0cMz079N00

Values-Based Investing Lunch & Learn

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 106 West 6th Street, Columbia, TN 38401

Enjoy an educational workshop over a free meal. This exclusive workshop could change the way you think about finances.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dv8v0_0cMz079N00

Cookies with Santa

Columbia, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Address: 123 West 7th Street, #3213, Columbia, TN 38401

Santa Claus is on his way, it's time to prepare for Christmas Day!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Columbia, TN
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little L#Christmas#Live Events#Thu Nov 11#New Expecting#Sun Dec 12
Columbia Digest

Columbia Digest

Columbia, TN
120
Followers
294
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy