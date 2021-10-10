CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Titusville events coming soon

Titusville Today
Titusville Today
 6 days ago

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Titusville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Titusville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZaVyu_0cMz06Ge00

Crop-A-Ween

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 4715 Helen Hauser Blvd, Titusville, FL

4 Day Scrapbooking/Craft Weekend Crop. Cost is $165 for a 6ft table space and includes dinner Saturday. Electrical outlets at each table, goody bag, games, door prizes, and vendors available. Each...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36N8EG_0cMz06Ge00

Paradise On Earth Women's Retreat

Titusville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: 3335 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32780

Paradise on Earth Women's Retreat - an all-inclusive, 4 night stay in a luxurious house in sunny Florida. Live well, eat well, be well!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276rwO_0cMz06Ge00

Handgun Defense Fundamentals & Concealed Carry

Titusville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 6350 Horizon Drive, Titusville, FL 32780

A comprehensive class featuring firearms and defense basics along with Florida Law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7nAj_0cMz06Ge00

Rotary Craft Beer Tasting Event

Titusville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2405 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780

In conjunction with Miracle City Harley Davidson all proceeds going to an all inclusive playground @ Sandpoint Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e36Je_0cMz06Ge00

Titusville CCW 2PM Class

Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4735 Helen Hauser Blvd, Titusville, FL

Florida Concealed Carry Class. Course cost is $45. This is the only class that you will need to get your Florida Concealed Carry License and meets the state statute guidelines. Equipment needed...

With Titusville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

