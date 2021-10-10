Coming soon: Statesboro events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(STATESBORO, GA) Statesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Statesboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBeut_0cMz05Nv00

View from the Ted- Premium Gameday Access

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 224 Lanier Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458

The Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation invites Young Alumni to the Ted Smith Family Football Center for 2021 Homecoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7m1L_0cMz05Nv00

GS Women's Soccer vs. Louisiana

Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Statesboro, GA

Come out and support the Georgia Southern Eagles and the women's soccer team as they take on Louisiana. Bring the whole family to this exciting event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PxZ2_0cMz05Nv00

Iced Owt

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 85 Georgia Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458

OFFICIAL HOMECOMING GAME AFTERPARTY! TICKETS WILL SELL FAST! DOORS OPEN @9:00 ALL ROADS LEAD TO ICED OWT! ALL GREEKS UNDER ONE ROOF!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APzlC_0cMz05Nv00

And Then There Were None

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 847 Plant Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458

Abby Johnson a Pro-Life Advocate tell her story "And Then There Were None"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4an4SK_0cMz05Nv00

Statesboro Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Statesboro, GA 30458

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Statesboro-area adults ages 18+)

