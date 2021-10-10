Coming soon: Statesboro events
(STATESBORO, GA) Statesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Statesboro area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 224 Lanier Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458
The Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation invites Young Alumni to the Ted Smith Family Football Center for 2021 Homecoming.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: Statesboro, GA
Come out and support the Georgia Southern Eagles and the women's soccer team as they take on Louisiana. Bring the whole family to this exciting event!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 85 Georgia Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458
OFFICIAL HOMECOMING GAME AFTERPARTY! TICKETS WILL SELL FAST! DOORS OPEN @9:00 ALL ROADS LEAD TO ICED OWT! ALL GREEKS UNDER ONE ROOF!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 847 Plant Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458
Abby Johnson a Pro-Life Advocate tell her story "And Then There Were None"
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Couple.com, Statesboro, GA 30458
Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Statesboro-area adults ages 18+)
