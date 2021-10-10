Coming soon: Statesboro events

(STATESBORO, GA) Statesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Statesboro area:

View from the Ted- Premium Gameday Access Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 224 Lanier Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458

The Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation invites Young Alumni to the Ted Smith Family Football Center for 2021 Homecoming.

GS Women's Soccer vs. Louisiana Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Statesboro, GA

Come out and support the Georgia Southern Eagles and the women's soccer team as they take on Louisiana. Bring the whole family to this exciting event!

Iced Owt Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 85 Georgia Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458

OFFICIAL HOMECOMING GAME AFTERPARTY! TICKETS WILL SELL FAST! DOORS OPEN @9:00 ALL ROADS LEAD TO ICED OWT! ALL GREEKS UNDER ONE ROOF!

And Then There Were None Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 847 Plant Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458

Abby Johnson a Pro-Life Advocate tell her story "And Then There Were None"

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Statesboro, GA 30458

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Statesboro-area adults ages 18+)