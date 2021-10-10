What’s up Wausau: Local events calendar

(WAUSAU, WI) Wausau has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wausau:

Wheel Throwing Class – Youth/ Family Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1801 Sherman St, Wausau, WI

Are your kids looking for something completely new and different to try? Have them take a pottery wheel class. Our youth pottery wheel class is designed for ages 10 and up. They will learn the...

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1000 West Campus Drive, Wausau, WI 54401

Join your fellow admins for Connections & Conversation while enjoying a socially distanced lunch.

The Refuge Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2125 Franklin St, Wausau, WI

The Refuge at Wausau Alliance Church, 2125 Franklin St, Wausau, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 07:00 pm

Fall 2021 Northwoods Conservative Political Education Conference Wausau, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2101 North Mountain Road, Wausau, WI 54401

Fall 2021 Conservative Political Education Conference, presented by Get Involved WI, Inc

Harvest Tea Party Lunch Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 5480 Hillcrest Dr, Wausau, WI

Join us for a tea paty for all ages in the hall and outside on the patio (weather permitting). Pretty tea tables will be set and waiting for you. All you can eat tea sandwiches, homemade soups...