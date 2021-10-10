Live events coming up in Auburn

(AUBURN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Auburn calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Auburn:

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training Program in Auburn Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: Business Centre, Auburn, AL 36830

Get LSS Green & Black Belt certified by attending just one class and one exam. Course is developed by internationally accredited instructor.

OLLI at Auburn Brown Bag Lunch and Learn Wild Alabama Series Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 S Debardeleben St, Auburn, AL

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Auburn University, OLLI at Auburn, will host a Brown Bag lecture series titled, Wild Alabama. Participants will explore Alabama’s wilderness through the...

Alone Together Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 137 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL 36830

You are invited to a community event brought you by The Owen Center and Axis.

Harvest Market Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1150 S Gay St, Auburn, AL

City Market invites the community, growers and consumers alike to join us again on Saturday, October 16th. City Market hosts local farmers, growers farmers, growers and artists to sell their...

Lee County Farm to Table Dinner Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 11546 Society Hill Road, Auburn, AL 36830

Join the Lee County Farmers Federation for a farm to table dinner in celebration of the Alabama Farmers Federation's 100th Anniversary.