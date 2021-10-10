CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Live events coming up in Auburn

Auburn News Flash
Auburn News Flash
 6 days ago

(AUBURN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Auburn calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Auburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blOLU_0cMz03cT00

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training Program in Auburn

Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: Business Centre, Auburn, AL 36830

Get LSS Green & Black Belt certified by attending just one class and one exam. Course is developed by internationally accredited instructor.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uHTG_0cMz03cT00

OLLI at Auburn Brown Bag Lunch and Learn Wild Alabama Series

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 S Debardeleben St, Auburn, AL

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Auburn University, OLLI at Auburn, will host a Brown Bag lecture series titled, Wild Alabama. Participants will explore Alabama’s wilderness through the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWCJl_0cMz03cT00

Alone Together

Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 137 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL 36830

You are invited to a community event brought you by The Owen Center and Axis.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpbEO_0cMz03cT00

Harvest Market

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1150 S Gay St, Auburn, AL

City Market invites the community, growers and consumers alike to join us again on Saturday, October 16th. City Market hosts local farmers, growers farmers, growers and artists to sell their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Et9XZ_0cMz03cT00

Lee County Farm to Table Dinner

Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 11546 Society Hill Road, Auburn, AL 36830

Join the Lee County Farmers Federation for a farm to table dinner in celebration of the Alabama Farmers Federation's 100th Anniversary.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Auburn, AL
Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn University#Live Events#Al 36830#Lss Green Black Belt#The Owen Center
Auburn News Flash

Auburn News Flash

Auburn, AL
55
Followers
304
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy