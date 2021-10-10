CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prescott, AZ

Prescott events coming soon

Prescott News Watch
Prescott News Watch
 6 days ago

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Prescott:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMpT9_0cMz02jk00

International Ladies Retreat – Western Region

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1400 Pine Dr # 203, Prescott, AZ

International Ladies Retreat for the western region will be held October 8-10, 2021 at the Pinerock Camp and Retreat Center in Prescott, Arizona. All ladies are invited to join the Women's...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhJUD_0cMz02jk00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Prescott, AZ 86302

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ajeer_0cMz02jk00

Women Writers’ Workshop

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 122 East Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

Welcome meeting @ 6:00 p.m. October 8 First session @ 9:00 am-12:00 10/ 9 Second session @ 2:00pm-5:00 pm 10/09

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOTUY_0cMz02jk00

BOOK LAUNCH PARTY & AUTHOR SIGNING: Merewif, the Mermaid Witch

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 East Gurley Street, ## 115, Prescott, AZ 86301

Merewif, the Mermaid Witch Book Launch & Signing! Beer, Wine, Cocoa & appetizers will be served for this family friendly event!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JICXg_0cMz02jk00

Open House at 1345 W Copper Canyon Drive

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Browse 24 homes for sale in 86303, Prescott. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocoa#Make Yourself#Live Events#Sun Oct 10
Prescott News Watch

Prescott News Watch

Prescott, AZ
215
Followers
312
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Prescott News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy