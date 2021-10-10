Prescott events coming soon
(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Prescott:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 1400 Pine Dr # 203, Prescott, AZ
International Ladies Retreat for the western region will be held October 8-10, 2021 at the Pinerock Camp and Retreat Center in Prescott, Arizona. All ladies are invited to join the Women's...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Prescott, AZ 86302
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 122 East Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86301
Welcome meeting @ 6:00 p.m. October 8 First session @ 9:00 am-12:00 10/ 9 Second session @ 2:00pm-5:00 pm 10/09
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 117 East Gurley Street, ## 115, Prescott, AZ 86301
Merewif, the Mermaid Witch Book Launch & Signing! Beer, Wine, Cocoa & appetizers will be served for this family friendly event!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
