Stillwater calendar: Events coming up

(STILLWATER, OK) Stillwater has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stillwater:

Nosferatu: Film Screening with Organ Accompaniment Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 224 S Hester St, Stillwater, OK

The appeal of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 classic silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is eternal, which is why we’re resurrecting this movie just in time for Halloween! When you watch the...

2021 Oklahoma State Walk for Apraxia Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: Stillwater, OK

I'm attending the Walk for Apraxia. You should too! Learn more here.

OSU Homecoming + DearBritt Jewelry Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 901 S Main St STE 3, Stillwater, OK

*Exact location TBA* Join us for our biggest OSU Jewelry sales event of the year! During the OSU Homecoming Walk-Around! We're so excited to be back for another year to bring Oklahoma State...

Pumpkin Catapult Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 524 N Stallard St, Stillwater, OK

Trick or Treat at Pumpkin Patch Hosted By Stillwater Noon Lions. Event starts at Sun Oct 31 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Stillwater., Halloween Trick of Treat

Taylors Restaurant Tour #2 Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 122 N Monroe St, Stillwater, OK

Taylor’s Restaurant is a fully functioning restaurant on campus that works through the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. About this Event Taylor’s Restaurant is a fully functioning...