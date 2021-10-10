Williamsport events coming soon

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Williamsport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williamsport:

BEGINNER HONEYBEE BEEKEEPING CLASS Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2925 W 4th St Bldg 3, Unit 2, Williamsport, PA

This class will teach you about what you can expect during your first year of beekeeping. You will learn about the different types of honeybees, equipment, honeybee nutrition and over-wintering...

Moravian Star Ornament Class Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 147 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA

Join us at Wildberry Studios in Downtown Williamsport for this exciting art class! Moravian Star Ornament Class *For more Class times click on the link* In this class we will create a stunning...

Feelin' Witchy Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 357 Market St, Williamsport, PA

Feelin' Witchy at Wine & Design, 357 Market St, Williamsport, United States on Thu Oct 21 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:30 pm

Crowder Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 220 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA

Buy Crowder in Williamsport tickets from Vivid Seats for the concert on 10/30/2021 and shop with confidence thanks to our 100% Buyer Guarantee.

Gospel Coalition Regional Meeting -- The Fighting Shepherd: Mission Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 40 Hillview Ave, Williamsport, PA

We are gathering to encourage one another to persevere with a focus on the mission of the church. We seek to grow in our Biblical resolve while developing stronger relationships that will help us...