Zanesville calendar: What's coming up
(ZANESVILLE, OH) Zanesville is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Zanesville area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Been awhile. Close to home show at the barn in Zanesville, Ohio. Make plans to spend the night with AO Also check out other Music Events in Zanesville , Entertainment Events in Zanesville
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 32N S 3rd St, Zanesville, OH
Music by Paul Mumma @ Urban Comforts at Urban Comforts, 32 N. 3rd Street, Zanesville, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Address: 1166 Military Rd, Zanesville, OH
Community Shred Day at Matson Retirement Planning, 1166 Military Road., Suite B, Zanesville, OH 43701, Zanesville, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 09:00 am to 12:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:59 PM
Address: 220 N 5th St, Zanesville, OH
Kids visiting the library during the week of October 25-30 will be treated to a grab bag of treats that includes a free book! Ages 0 - 12 ***MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER ANY LIBRARY LOCATION...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Calling all kids age 5 to 3rd grade! Halloween is almost here! Join us as we play games and do crafts to celebrate. We will end with a snack and Bible lesson made just for kids. Invite your...
