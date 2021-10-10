Delano calendar: What's coming up

(DELANO, CA) Delano has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Delano area:

2021 Fall Harvest BBQ Shafter, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 650 Riverside St, Shafter, CA

Girlfriends Wasco, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2150 Palm Ave, Wasco, CA

Girlfriends is Westside's women's Life Group hosted by Kyna Mecham! This group is for women/ladies of all ages. Kyna always prepares something meaningful and special for our Westside ladies, so...

Super Seniors Wasco, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2150 Palm Ave, Wasco, CA

Super Seniors is our seniors ministry hosted by Brad and Ange Hight! Once a month we gather for food and conversations. We hope you can make it to our October gathering! You may also like the...

WORKSHOP FUNCTIONAL TRAINING Terra Bella, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Address: Route des Petits Ponts, 93270 Sevran

Découvrez nos espaces Functional Training grâces à nos coachs !

Iron Men — Westside Family Fellowship Wasco, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2150 Palm Ave, Wasco, CA

Iron Men is Westside's Life Group for men! Mike Dobbs has recently become the Iron Men's leader and has done an amazing job creating a space for men all ages, to gather and connect with each...