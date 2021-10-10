CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Delano calendar: What's coming up

Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 6 days ago

(DELANO, CA) Delano has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Delano area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3g8E_0cMyzxSL00

2021 Fall Harvest BBQ

Shafter, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 650 Riverside St, Shafter, CA

2021 Fall Harvest BBQ er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við 2021 Fall Harvest BBQ, kom á Facebook nú.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnGnW_0cMyzxSL00

Girlfriends

Wasco, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2150 Palm Ave, Wasco, CA

Girlfriends is Westside's women's Life Group hosted by Kyna Mecham! This group is for women/ladies of all ages. Kyna always prepares something meaningful and special for our Westside ladies, so...

Learn More

Super Seniors

Wasco, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2150 Palm Ave, Wasco, CA

Super Seniors is our seniors ministry hosted by Brad and Ange Hight! Once a month we gather for food and conversations. We hope you can make it to our October gathering! You may also like the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uM7bS_0cMyzxSL00

WORKSHOP FUNCTIONAL TRAINING

Terra Bella, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Address: Route des Petits Ponts, 93270 Sevran

Découvrez nos espaces Functional Training grâces à nos coachs !

Learn More

Iron Men — Westside Family Fellowship

Wasco, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2150 Palm Ave, Wasco, CA

Iron Men is Westside's Life Group for men! Mike Dobbs has recently become the Iron Men's leader and has done an amazing job creating a space for men all ages, to gather and connect with each...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Delano Daily

Delano Daily

Delano, CA
ABOUT

With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

