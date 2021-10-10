Live events on the horizon in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, FL) Live events are coming to Leesburg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leesburg:

Overdue Bills (An Original Play) Leesburg, FL

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 311 N 13th St, Leesburg, FL

It's the summer of 1984, and 14 year old Cody Shields is at the beginning of his summer vacation before starting high school. But an overdue bill at the school library leaves him grounded for the...

The Great Scarecrow Build-Off Leesburg, FL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL

Come See Amazing, Creative, Fun Scarecrows And Build Your Own! Good Times & Smiles await at the Great Scarecrow Build-Off & Expo! Build your own your scarecrow to represent your family, business...

Night Golf Scramble Leesburg, FL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

October 30th Halloween Golf Event – 9-Holes 2BB Foursome 4PM Start, Stop for Happy Hour Drinks and Appetizers Followed By 9-Hole Glo-Ball Night Golf Scramble. Further information in the Pro Shop...

Fall Festival: Harvesting Connections Leesburg, FL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1317 South Street, Leesburg, FL 34748

We want to build connections and support our educators this fall. Join us for food, fellowship, and fun! Crafts, activities, and prizes!

Art Create Friday @ the CFA Leesburg, FL

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 429 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL

Artists, dabblers, and creatives are invited to join us every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon to create with like-minded people. This is a combination of a project-based "open studio" concept and a...