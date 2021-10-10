Lake Havasu City calendar: Coming events

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Lake Havasu City calendar.

These events are coming up in the Lake Havasu City area:

Green Day Tribute by Green Days Lake Havasu City, AZ

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 1519 Queens Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

A Tribute to Green Day by Green Days! Doors at 9:30PM 21+ $10 Presale / $15 Door

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Lake Havasu City, AZ

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Arizona Concealed Carry Permit Class - Lake Havasu City, AZ Lake Havasu City, AZ

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 271 Lake Havasu Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

The course will cover defensive pistol selection, ethics of use of force, legal information, and basic firearms knowledge.

HAPPY HOUR Lake Havasu City, AZ

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2049 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ

Half priced appetizers and drink specials at our street bar, main bar and misted patio

Lake Havasu Yoga Festival Lake Havasu City, AZ

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1000 McCulloch Boulevard North, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

The 4th Annual Lake Havasu Yoga Festival sponsored by Ben Hicks Yoga in Lake Havasu, AZ. This Festival was started as a way of giving back.