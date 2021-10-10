CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lake Havasu City calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Lake Havasu City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lake Havasu City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPweA_0cMyzvgt00

Green Day Tribute by Green Days

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 1519 Queens Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

A Tribute to Green Day by Green Days! Doors at 9:30PM 21+ $10 Presale / $15 Door

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xkZO_0cMyzvgt00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWntg_0cMyzvgt00

Arizona Concealed Carry Permit Class - Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 271 Lake Havasu Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

The course will cover defensive pistol selection, ethics of use of force, legal information, and basic firearms knowledge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1maRaQ_0cMyzvgt00

HAPPY HOUR

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2049 McCulloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ

Half priced appetizers and drink specials at our street bar, main bar and misted patio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdAsx_0cMyzvgt00

Lake Havasu Yoga Festival

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1000 McCulloch Boulevard North, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

The 4th Annual Lake Havasu Yoga Festival sponsored by Ben Hicks Yoga in Lake Havasu, AZ. This Festival was started as a way of giving back.

ABOUT

With Lake Havasu City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

