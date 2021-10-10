Plymouth calendar: What's coming up

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Plymouth is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Plymouth area:

Pop up! Painted Mandala Bowls at Pinewood Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 190 Pinewood Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360

Come paint a beautiful Mandala Bowl. No experience necessary. Last 2 workshops sold out so register today!

TST Fundraising Gala: Music Fights MS Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 25 1/2 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Join us in the fight to stop Multiple Sclerosis! This annual gala raises money for the National MS Society team, Team Spinal Tap!

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 137 Warren Avenue, Plymouth, MA 02360

Thanksgiving is America's holiday and Plymouth is the heart of this national celebration. This November, come home to Plymouth.

ROCK 4 XMAS 25th Anniversary Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 83 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Zebra`s Randy Jackson, Danger Danger`s Ted Poley, Metal Church`s Stet Howland, BadFinger`s Joey Molland, XYZ`s Terry ILous & Bobbie Brown

New Years Eve at Hotel 1620 Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 180 Water Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Join MIke'd up Comedy and Hotel 1620 as we ring in the new year with food, laughter and dancing!