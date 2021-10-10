CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth calendar: What's coming up

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Plymouth is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Plymouth area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jixUS_0cMyzs2i00

Pop up! Painted Mandala Bowls at Pinewood

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 190 Pinewood Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360

Come paint a beautiful Mandala Bowl. No experience necessary. Last 2 workshops sold out so register today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKkkZ_0cMyzs2i00

TST Fundraising Gala: Music Fights MS

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 25 1/2 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Join us in the fight to stop Multiple Sclerosis! This annual gala raises money for the National MS Society team, Team Spinal Tap!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXgNh_0cMyzs2i00

SOLD OUT "The Story of Thanksgiving" Dinner - Friday, November 26

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 137 Warren Avenue, Plymouth, MA 02360

Thanksgiving is America's holiday and Plymouth is the heart of this national celebration. This November, come home to Plymouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJWc2_0cMyzs2i00

ROCK 4 XMAS 25th Anniversary

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 83 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Zebra`s Randy Jackson, Danger Danger`s Ted Poley, Metal Church`s Stet Howland, BadFinger`s Joey Molland, XYZ`s Terry ILous & Bobbie Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6rUi_0cMyzs2i00

New Years Eve at Hotel 1620

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 180 Water Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Join MIke'd up Comedy and Hotel 1620 as we ring in the new year with food, laughter and dancing!

Plymouth, MA
ABOUT

With Plymouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

