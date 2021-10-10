Coming soon: Roswell events

(ROSWELL, NM) Roswell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Roswell:

Fall Brunch Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 312 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM

Runs 10AM-2PM The Menu Includes: Baked Apple French Toast $12 sliced challah bread, brown sugar and cinnamon baked apples, powdered sugar, maple syrup, side of bacon or sausage Biscuits & Green...

September Second Saturday Roswell Museum Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1011 N Richardson Ave, Roswell, NM

GO BIG! Action Drawings, sometimes called "gestural abstraction", is a style of art in which paint or other mediums are spontaneously scribbled, dribbled, splashed or smeared onto the canvas. How...

Children's Class (FULL) - Spooky Spider Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Acrylic painting on pressed wood for children! I will guide you, family, & friends step-by-step on how to begin and finish a painting! Children and adults are welcome. - ALL SUPPLIES INCLUDED ...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Roswell, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Roswell, NM 88201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Swirling - PAINT CLASS Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Acrylic painting on pressed wood. I will guide you, family, & friends step-by-step on how to begin and finish a painting! Children and adults are welcome. - ALL SUPPLIES INCLUDED - Cash, card, or...