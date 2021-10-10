CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Coming soon: Roswell events

 6 days ago

(ROSWELL, NM) Roswell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Roswell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrjlQ_0cMyzqHG00

Fall Brunch

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 312 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM

Runs 10AM-2PM The Menu Includes: Baked Apple French Toast $12 sliced challah bread, brown sugar and cinnamon baked apples, powdered sugar, maple syrup, side of bacon or sausage Biscuits & Green...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSksF_0cMyzqHG00

September Second Saturday Roswell Museum

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1011 N Richardson Ave, Roswell, NM

GO BIG! Action Drawings, sometimes called "gestural abstraction", is a style of art in which paint or other mediums are spontaneously scribbled, dribbled, splashed or smeared onto the canvas. How...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGICr_0cMyzqHG00

Children's Class (FULL) - Spooky Spider

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Acrylic painting on pressed wood for children! I will guide you, family, & friends step-by-step on how to begin and finish a painting! Children and adults are welcome. - ALL SUPPLIES INCLUDED ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8s9V_0cMyzqHG00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Roswell, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Roswell, NM 88201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Swirling - PAINT CLASS

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Acrylic painting on pressed wood. I will guide you, family, & friends step-by-step on how to begin and finish a painting! Children and adults are welcome. - ALL SUPPLIES INCLUDED - Cash, card, or...

Roswell, NM
ABOUT

With Roswell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

