Paducah events coming soon

(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paducah:

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show (Paducah, KY) Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 01:30 PM

Address: 415 Park Street, Paducah, KY 42001

Show me Snakes presents the Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show

Beyond Uganda Night of Celebration 2021 Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5955 U.S. 60, Paducah, KY 42001

Our biggest event of the year! An annual celebration of the impact your partnership has had over the last year.

FCA All Comers Meet Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 175 S Nelson Park Rd, Paducah, KY

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 FCA All Comers Meet, hosted by McCracken County in Paducah KY. Starting Tuesday, October 12th.

OCA Connect Group-Paducah — Orphan Care Alliance Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4777 Alben Barkley Dr, Paducah, KY

OCA Connect is a monthly support meeting designed for families in ALL stages of the adoption process (pre-adoption, during and post-adoption). Through OCA Connect, parents grow in their knowledge...

Kentucky Bar Foundation's 5th Annual Judge Johnstone Award Dinner Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 229 Madison Street, Paducah, KY 42001

Join us at the 5th Annual Judge Edward H. Johnstone Award Dinner!