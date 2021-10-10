CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Paducah events coming soon

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 6 days ago

(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paducah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQ9l5_0cMyzpOX00

Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show (Paducah, KY)

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 01:30 PM

Address: 415 Park Street, Paducah, KY 42001

Show me Snakes presents the Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05h6yF_0cMyzpOX00

Beyond Uganda Night of Celebration 2021

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5955 U.S. 60, Paducah, KY 42001

Our biggest event of the year! An annual celebration of the impact your partnership has had over the last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZRlA_0cMyzpOX00

FCA All Comers Meet

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 175 S Nelson Park Rd, Paducah, KY

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 FCA All Comers Meet, hosted by McCracken County in Paducah KY. Starting Tuesday, October 12th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gd0U1_0cMyzpOX00

OCA Connect Group-Paducah — Orphan Care Alliance

Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4777 Alben Barkley Dr, Paducah, KY

OCA Connect is a monthly support meeting designed for families in ALL stages of the adoption process (pre-adoption, during and post-adoption). Through OCA Connect, parents grow in their knowledge...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROAAR_0cMyzpOX00

Kentucky Bar Foundation's 5th Annual Judge Johnstone Award Dinner

Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 229 Madison Street, Paducah, KY 42001

Join us at the 5th Annual Judge Edward H. Johnstone Award Dinner!

