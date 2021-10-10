Paducah events coming soon
(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paducah:
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 01:30 PM
Address: 415 Park Street, Paducah, KY 42001
Show me Snakes presents the Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 5955 U.S. 60, Paducah, KY 42001
Our biggest event of the year! An annual celebration of the impact your partnership has had over the last year.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 175 S Nelson Park Rd, Paducah, KY
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 FCA All Comers Meet, hosted by McCracken County in Paducah KY. Starting Tuesday, October 12th.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 4777 Alben Barkley Dr, Paducah, KY
OCA Connect is a monthly support meeting designed for families in ALL stages of the adoption process (pre-adoption, during and post-adoption). Through OCA Connect, parents grow in their knowledge...
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 229 Madison Street, Paducah, KY 42001
Join us at the 5th Annual Judge Edward H. Johnstone Award Dinner!
