Events on the Farmington calendar

 6 days ago

(FARMINGTON, NM) Farmington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Farmington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqney_0cMyzol200

Weekdays Power BI Training Course for Beginners Farmington

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 4601 College Blvd, Farmington, NM

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Power BI training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks. About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Power BI Training Classes <--- Phone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTQhV_0cMyzol200

Farmington Growers Market

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3041 E Main St, Farmington, NM

Season: SummerMarket Hours: June 12 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9 AM - 12 PM July 6 - October, 2021Tuesdays, 4 PM - 6 PM Location:Farmington Museum at gateway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AP8RH_0cMyzol200

FLY HIGH: Overnight

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Our halloween experience for 6th - 12th grade students. We will have our PHSM leaders at the event as well as Fly High staff to ensure your students have a fun and safe event. Must fill out waiver...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObTE4_0cMyzol200

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Arrington St, Farmington, NM

Four Corners Musical Theatre, the newest professional musical theatre company that most recently brought you the outdoor summer theatre performance of Mamma Mia!, is bringing you Richard O'Brien's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwvIQ_0cMyzol200

Trunk or Treat

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Inviting your family, friends, & pets for a Halloween outing! Come dressed in your best costumes and enjoy meeting our diversion program participants and employees from our youth center! There...

