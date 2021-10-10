Events on the Farmington calendar

(FARMINGTON, NM) Farmington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Farmington:

Weekdays Power BI Training Course for Beginners Farmington

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 4601 College Blvd, Farmington, NM

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Power BI training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks. About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Power BI Training Classes <--- Phone...

Farmington Growers Market

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3041 E Main St, Farmington, NM

Season: SummerMarket Hours: June 12 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9 AM - 12 PM July 6 - October, 2021Tuesdays, 4 PM - 6 PM Location:Farmington Museum at gateway

FLY HIGH: Overnight

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Our halloween experience for 6th - 12th grade students. We will have our PHSM leaders at the event as well as Fly High staff to ensure your students have a fun and safe event. Must fill out waiver...

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Arrington St, Farmington, NM

Four Corners Musical Theatre, the newest professional musical theatre company that most recently brought you the outdoor summer theatre performance of Mamma Mia!, is bringing you Richard O'Brien's...

Trunk or Treat

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Inviting your family, friends, & pets for a Halloween outing! Come dressed in your best costumes and enjoy meeting our diversion program participants and employees from our youth center! There...