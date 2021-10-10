Lake City calendar: Coming events

(LAKE CITY, FL) Lake City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake City area:

2021 Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival Lake City, FL

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Explore some of the best wines near you in Lake City, Florida. Smell, swirl and taste the selected wine, cheese and chocolate at wine tasting events in Lake City, Florida and in the close vicinity!

A Green One {Porch Leaner, Canvas, or Board} Lake City, FL

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

Assisting Individuals in Crisis and Group Crisis Intervention (GRIN) Lake City, FL

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Course: Assisting Individuals in Crisis and Group Crisis Intervention (GRIN) Course Dates: October 25-27, 2021 Course Location: Lake City, FL Course Presenter and Contact: Joe LaCognata Phone: 352...

Columbia County Fair Lake City, FL

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 164 SW Mary Ethel Ln, Lake City, FL

Since 1956, features fun for the entire family including children's activities, entertainment, music, helicopter rides, midway, petting zoo, commercial vendors selling their wares, a wide variety...

CHS Class of 2011 - Ten Year Reunion Lake City, FL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 264 NE Hernando Ave, Lake City, FL

Join us October 23rd to celebrate our 10 year class reunion