CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake City, FL

Lake City calendar: Coming events

Lake City Journal
Lake City Journal
 6 days ago

(LAKE CITY, FL) Lake City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BisY5_0cMyznsJ00

2021 Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Explore some of the best wines near you in Lake City, Florida. Smell, swirl and taste the selected wine, cheese and chocolate at wine tasting events in Lake City, Florida and in the close vicinity!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SO0Li_0cMyznsJ00

A Green One {Porch Leaner, Canvas, or Board}

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JQp3_0cMyznsJ00

Assisting Individuals in Crisis and Group Crisis Intervention (GRIN)

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Course: Assisting Individuals in Crisis and Group Crisis Intervention (GRIN) Course Dates: October 25-27, 2021 Course Location: Lake City, FL Course Presenter and Contact: Joe LaCognata Phone: 352...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vue7O_0cMyznsJ00

Columbia County Fair

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 164 SW Mary Ethel Ln, Lake City, FL

Since 1956, features fun for the entire family including children's activities, entertainment, music, helicopter rides, midway, petting zoo, commercial vendors selling their wares, a wide variety...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZE7q5_0cMyznsJ00

CHS Class of 2011 - Ten Year Reunion

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 264 NE Hernando Ave, Lake City, FL

Join us October 23rd to celebrate our 10 year class reunion

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Lake City, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petting Zoo#Fl Pick#Ne Hernando Ave#Fl Join
Lake City Journal

Lake City Journal

Lake City, FL
167
Followers
281
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy