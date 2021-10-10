Live events on the horizon in Alexandria
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Alexandria has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Alexandria area:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 3510 North Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71301
It's a party with an open bar, food, music, celebrities, an auction, a raffle, and oh some bowling!
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM
Address: 2049 North Mall Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301
Ignite The Mic Presents, "Soul Food Sunday Open Mic Night"
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1330 2nd St, Alexandria, LA
The Art Center's largest annual fundraiser returns with its signature live art auction! Join us for an evening of "Folklore & Vintage Halloween." The Van Gogh Gala returns in 2021 with much...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 5600 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA
Buy Extreme Monster Truck Fall Nationals tickets at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria, LA for Oct 30, 2021 at Ticketmaster.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM
Address: 3330 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301
Providing parents with evidence-based information and skills to be successful with breastfeeding.
Comments / 0