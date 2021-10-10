CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, LA

Live events on the horizon in Alexandria

Alexandria Digest
Alexandria Digest
 6 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Alexandria has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alexandria area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lksA6_0cMyzmza00

2022 LSHOF Annual Celebrity Bowling Bash Presented by BOM

Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3510 North Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71301

It's a party with an open bar, food, music, celebrities, an auction, a raffle, and oh some bowling!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m32df_0cMyzmza00

Ignite The Mic Alexandria

Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 2049 North Mall Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

Ignite The Mic Presents, "Soul Food Sunday Open Mic Night"

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCwE5_0cMyzmza00

Annual Van Gogh Gala

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1330 2nd St, Alexandria, LA

The Art Center's largest annual fundraiser returns with its signature live art auction! Join us for an evening of "Folklore & Vintage Halloween." The Van Gogh Gala returns in 2021 with much...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t68Z4_0cMyzmza00

Extreme Monster Truck Fall Nationals

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5600 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA

Buy Extreme Monster Truck Fall Nationals tickets at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria, LA for Oct 30, 2021 at Ticketmaster.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBjF4_0cMyzmza00

Breastfeeding Class

Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 3330 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

Providing parents with evidence-based information and skills to be successful with breastfeeding.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, LA
Government
City
Sun, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
NBC News

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Art#Sun Nov 11#La The Art Center
Alexandria Digest

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria, LA
157
Followers
299
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy