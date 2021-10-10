Events on the Bozeman calendar

(BOZEMAN, MT) Live events are lining up on the Bozeman calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bozeman:

Speaker Series: Needs, Wants & Desires Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 107 East Oak Street, #Suite 1A, Bozeman, MT 59715

Join us for a night of new perspectives and human connection in a safe & beautiful space

Burning Crusade Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1270-1298 L Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

The "Burning Crusade" is a fundraiser and gala where all proceeds go to the Wildland Firefighters Foundation.

Sonata Tramontana Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 129 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Carrie Krause, violin, and John Lenti, lute, perform 17th century sonatas.

Singles Country Swing Dancing Lesson Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 622 E Tamarack St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Want to learn to dance but no partner? Join us for singles nite!! Come bring your friends we'll get everyone on the dance floor!

Trinity Church Fall Ball Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 751 West Grant Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING - DETAILS FOR EVENT ARE HERE THE TRINITY CHURCH BALL If you purchase tickets online, you do not need to print