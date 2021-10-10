Coming soon: Danville events
(DANVILLE, VA) Live events are coming to Danville.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Danville:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 326 Main St #100, Danville, VA
Susan Pomposini will teach students age 16+ and up the art of repurposing buttons and beads to make beautiful rings. $40 fee includes all supplies needed for each student to make at least four...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 955 Mt Cross Rd, Danville, VA 24540
This year's conference holds fresh & pertinent information, tools & resources for leaders after making it through a CRAZY 2020 & 2021!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 215 Craghead St, Danville, VA
North Carolina based Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band are a regional favorite, playing over 250 dates a year through out NC, SC, TN, & VA. Their brand of high ener...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM
The POP UP Comedy Festival Features comedians as seen on HBO comedy,Showtime Shaq Comedy ALL-STARS, BET Comedy and Comedy Central. About this Event Starring Huggy Lowdown from Showtime Shaq...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 511 Patton St, Danville, VA
Celebrate the release of the newest “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book with wimpy-themed crafts and activities. Ages 7 and up. Call (434) 799-5195 or visit...
